Voting Begins In Peru's Presidential Election: AFP

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

Voting begins in Peru's presidential election: AFP

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Voting centers opened Sunday in Peru, with some 25 million people set to cast their ballot for a new president amid the country's deadliest week of the coronavirus pandemic and a surge in new infections.

The thousands of polling stations opened their doors at 7.00 am local time (1200 GMT), according to the national electoral office, and will stay open for 12 hours -- four more than usual -- with some citizens arriving to vote in the first few minutes, according to AFP journalists and local television images.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

