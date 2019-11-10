UrduPoint.com
Voting Begins In Repeat General Election In Spain

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 01:50 PM

Voting begins in repeat general election in Spain

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Voting opened in Spain on Sunday in the country's fourth election in four years amid heightened tensions over Catalonia's regional secession push which has boosted support for upstart far-right party Vox.

Polls suggest acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist party will once again win the most votes as it did in the last election in April but without an absolute parliamentary majority, while Vox could become the third largest party.

