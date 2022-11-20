Voting for general elections begins in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nov. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) --:Nepalis went to the polls on Sunday morning for elections to the House of Representatives of the Federal parliament and seven provincial assemblies.

Voters were seen lining up at some polling stations as the voting began at 7:00 a.m. local time. About 17.988 million voters are eligible to elect 275 members to the lower house and 550 members to the seven provincial assemblies.

"The voting has commenced peacefully across the nation," Surya Aryal, deputy spokesperson for the Election Commission, told Xinhua. "We expect the voting to continue smoothly the whole day." Some voters said they were excited as they saw the voting as an opportunity for them to elect the right candidates to the House of Representatives and the provincial assemblies.

"I'm voting with the hope that the one who gets elected will work for the betterment of our place," said 41-year-old Jeevan Khatri from Bhaktapur, a city in the Kathmandu Valley.

Nepal has adopted a mixed electoral system, in which 60 percent of the representatives to the lower house and the provincial assemblies are elected through the fast-past-the-post voting system, while the remaining 40 percent are filled through the proportional representation system.