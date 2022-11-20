UrduPoint.com

Voting For General Elections Begins In Nepal

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Voting for general elections begins in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nov. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) --:Nepalis went to the polls on Sunday morning for elections to the House of Representatives of the Federal parliament and seven provincial assemblies.

Voters were seen lining up at some polling stations as the voting began at 7:00 a.m. local time. About 17.988 million voters are eligible to elect 275 members to the lower house and 550 members to the seven provincial assemblies.

"The voting has commenced peacefully across the nation," Surya Aryal, deputy spokesperson for the Election Commission, told Xinhua. "We expect the voting to continue smoothly the whole day." Some voters said they were excited as they saw the voting as an opportunity for them to elect the right candidates to the House of Representatives and the provincial assemblies.

"I'm voting with the hope that the one who gets elected will work for the betterment of our place," said 41-year-old Jeevan Khatri from Bhaktapur, a city in the Kathmandu Valley.

Nepal has adopted a mixed electoral system, in which 60 percent of the representatives to the lower house and the provincial assemblies are elected through the fast-past-the-post voting system, while the remaining 40 percent are filled through the proportional representation system.

Related Topics

Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Kathmandu Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

6 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

19 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

22 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

22 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.