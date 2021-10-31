UrduPoint.com

Voting For Japan's General Election Starts As PM Fumio Kishida Seeks Mandate

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 02:40 PM

TOKYO, Oct. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:Voting for Japan's general election began on Sunday morning with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida seeking a public mandate for his policies regarding COVID-19, the economy and security.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito aim to keep a majority in the House of Representatives, the powerful lower chamber of parliament.

This is the first major test for Kishida since he took office on Oct. 4. The new prime minister has pledged to stimulate economic growth while redistributing more economic benefits to the middle class under his vision of "new capitalism."

