Voting Opens In Austria After 'Ibiza-gate'

Sun 29th September 2019 | 10:40 AM

Voting opens in Austria after 'Ibiza-gate'

Vienna, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Austrians began to cast their ballots Sunday with conservatives led by 33-year-old Sebastian Kurz looking set to win, but with too few votes to form a government by themselves.

His People's Party (OeVP) is predicted to win around 33 percent with the Social Democrats (SPOe) and far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) vying for second place.

With 6.4 million eligible to vote, poll booths across the country opened at seven am (0500 GMT).

They will close by five pm (1500 GMT) when first projections are expected.

The parliamentary elections were brought about by the "Ibiza-gate" corruption scandal that engulfed the FPOe in May, after just 18 months in the Kurz-led government.

Analysts say it would be hard for the OeVP to find a viable coalition partner this time with the anti-immigration FPOe weakened.

In 2017, the 80 percent turnout was, the highest since 2002.

The OeVP won 31.5 percent, while SPOe came second with 26.9 percent and FPOe third on 26 percent.

