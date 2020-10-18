Voting Opens In Guinea's Tense Presidential Election
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 02:10 PM
Conakry, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Guineans began voting on Sunday in a tense presidential election seen as a test of democracy as incumbent President Alpha Conde seeks a controversial third term in office.
Polling started shortly before the official opening time of 0800 GMT for the election which caps months of political unrest and deadly protests against Conde's move.