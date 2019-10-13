Voting starts in Tunisian presidential runoff

(@imziishan)

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Tunisians began voting on Sunday in a presidential runoff pitting conservative law professor Kais Saied against media magnate Nabil Karoui, who was released from prison just days earlier.

Polling stations opened at 8:00 am (0700 GMT) for the second round of a vote that saw the two political newcomers sweep aside the country's post-Arab Spring establishment last month.