Voting Starts In Tunisian Presidential Runoff

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 12:30 PM

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Tunisians began voting on Sunday in a presidential runoff pitting conservative law professor Kais Saied against media magnate Nabil Karoui, who was released from prison just days earlier.

Polling stations opened at 8:00 am (0700 GMT) for the second round of a vote that saw the two political newcomers sweep aside the country's post-Arab Spring establishment last month.

