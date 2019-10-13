Voting Starts In Tunisian Presidential Runoff
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 12:30 PM
Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Tunisians began voting on Sunday in a presidential runoff pitting conservative law professor Kais Saied against media magnate Nabil Karoui, who was released from prison just days earlier.
Polling stations opened at 8:00 am (0700 GMT) for the second round of a vote that saw the two political newcomers sweep aside the country's post-Arab Spring establishment last month.