Voting underway as Liverpool stages Eurovision final for Ukraine

Liverpool, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :The votes were being tallied late Saturday in the Eurovision final, as performers from 26 countries awaited the results of the eccentric much-loved song contest being staged in Britain on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

The decision of juries in 37 participating countries and the voting public will be announced around 2300 GMT, after the usual eclectic array of musical acts took to the stage in host city Liverpool, northwest England.

Sweden and Finland were the bookmakers' favourites heading into the world's biggest live music event, beloved for its kitschy, quirky performances.

Rapper Kaarija, representing Finland, proved memorable with his track "Cha Cha Cha", delivered in his distinctive green bolero-style jacket with spikes around the neck, which has become a craze in his homeland.

Sweden's Loreen, who won in 2012, performed hotly tipped "Tattoo" in an illuminated enclosed space on the stage. If it proves victorious, the 39-year-old will join Ireland's Johnny Logan as the only other two-time winner.

Despite the home crowd displaying plenty of support for Ukraine throughout the week of celebrations and preliminary rounds, it went wildest for the UK's entry, Mae Muller, who closed out the performances.

She is hoping to emulate the success of Sam Ryder, who finished second in 2022 and performed his latest song -- with Queen's Roger Taylor on drums -- during the voting for this year's spectacle.

He was pipped to the coveted glass microphone trophy by last year's victors, Kalush Orchestra, who also reappeared Saturday to kickstart the night.

The Ukrainian band performed in a pre-recorded video -- featuring a surprise appearance by the Princess of Wales, Kate, playing the piano -- as well as a live performance from the M&S Arena.

- 'Home' - Runners-up Britain selected Liverpool -- home of The Beatles -- to stage the festival of Europop music after the organisers ruled it was impossible in Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

But the eastern European country has remained front and centre throughout.

Ukrainians were among the 6,000 fans packed into the host venue, while more than 160 million people were estimated to be watching on television around the world.

"It feels like I'm home," Vasylyna Kindrat, who fled Lviv in December, told AFP as she headed into the waterfront arena.

The 25-year-old added she was hoping for victory not in Eurovision "but for the war".

Earlier, British spectators echoed the sentiment.

"We're supporting Ukraine, our heart is bleeding for them," said Jenny Birchett, 70, a theatre worker wearing Ukrainian colours.

"We feel it's theirs, the Eurovision, more than ours," she added, flanked by her daughter.