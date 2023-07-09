TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The voting process of the Presidential Elections of Uzbekistan is underway as polling began at 10,784 polling stations at 8:00 a.m. and will end at 8:00 p.m. local time across the country.

According to the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan, the polling stations opened at 8 o'clock in all Constituencies for elections of the President.

In addition, 56 polling stations established at the Representation of the Republic of Uzbekistan in 39 foreign countries have started working, in particular the polling stations in the eastern countries.

Early voting, which took place from June 28 to July 5 this year, was used by 815,313 voters, of whom 180,729 voted abroad and 634,584 - inside the country.

The list of voters includes more than 19.5 million citizens ( 19 593 838 ) citizens which include 53 percent women and 47 men as per data available from the Central Election Commission.

Four candidates are taking part in the election and contesting for President of Uzbekistan which include Ulugbek Inoyatov from the People's Democratic Party, Shavkat Mirziyoyev from UzLiDeP Party, Robakhon Mahmudova from "Adolat" Social Democratic Party and Abdushukur Hmazayev from the Ecological Party of Uzbekistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that fifteen international organizations and a total of about eight hundred international observers from 47 countries are directly observing the elections.

More than 53,000 local observers from political parties that have nominated presidential candidates and from citizens' self-governing bodies are directly observing the elections.

A total of 1,400 local and foreign media representatives are covering the elections.

The Central Election Commission has no information on violations of electoral legislation during the voting process so far.

According to the updated Constitution, the candidate who wins the election will hold office for the next 7 years.

The Central Election Commission would announce the decision on the results of the presidential election on its official website and other sources no later than 10 days after the election.