UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vowing New Syria Campaign, US Sanctions Dozens Including Assad Wife

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 09:10 AM

Vowing new Syria campaign, US sanctions dozens including Assad wife

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's wife and dozens of others as it vowed a vast pressure campaign under a new law that has already rattled the war-torn nation's economy.

The Caesar Act, which took effect Wednesday, punishes under US law any company that works with Assad, casting a cloud over efforts to rebuild Syria.

"We anticipate many more sanctions and we will not stop until Assad and his regime stop their needless, brutal war against the Syrian people," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement, vowing a "sustained campaign of economic and political pressure." The first batch of designations target 39 people or entities, including Assad personally as well as his wife Asma -- the first time she has been hit by US sanctions.

Under the law, any assets in the United States will be frozen. Assad has been under US sanctions since he began to crush an uprising in 2011.

Born in Britain to a cardiologist father and diplomat mother, Asma al-Assad is a former investment banker who had styled herself as a progressive reformer and modern face of the Assads. She announced in August that she had recovered from breast cancer.

Pompeo in his statement charged that Asma al-Assad, with the support of her husband and her own Akhras family, "has become one of Syria's most notorious war profiteers."

Related Topics

Syria Company Wife United States August Breast Cancer Family From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

26 banks availed TESS liquidity facility, with 17 ..

7 hours ago

UAE ranks first in terms of screening per capita; ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan discuss regional ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s cultural sites ready to reopen on ..

8 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

8 hours ago

Over 33,000 federal employees briefed on COVID-19 ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.