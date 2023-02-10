UrduPoint.com

VP Of Saudi Olympic, Paralympic Committee Visits Olympic, Paralympic Village

Published February 10, 2023

VP of Saudi Olympic, Paralympic Committee visits Olympic, Paralympic Village

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, Vice President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, paid Thursday a visit to the Athletes' Village in the French capital, Paris, which is preparing to host the 33rd Summer Olympics next year.

During the visit, in which he was accompanied by the Secretary-General of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Baeshen, Prince Fahd was briefed on the equipment and accommodation for the delegations, whose construction is expected to be completed in March 2024.

He also toured the medical village centers for serving the participating delegations, which are expected to provide services daily around the clock and can accommodate more than 14,000 male and female athletes, and administrative and technical delegations during the Olympics.

The village will also provide more than 60,000 meals per day, while it is fully equipped to serve more than 9,000 Paralympic athletes who will attend the Paris Paralympic Games immediately after the end of the Olympic Games.

The village will include 70 football fields, more than 2,800 housing units, a hotel, two new schools, 6 green spaces, areas for pedestrians and bicycles, 120,000 square meters for offices, and commercial buildings that extends over 3,000 meters and attracts 6,000 male and female employees.

It is worth mentioning that the visit paid to the Paris-based Athletes' Village by the Vice President of Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee comes as part of getting acquainted with the French experience in hosting the participating delegations, and benefiting from them, especially since the Kingdom is about to host several major tournaments, among which are the World Martial Arts Games (Riyadh 2023); the 7th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (Riyadh 2025); the Asian Winter Games (Trojena 2029), and the Asian Games (Riyadh 2034).

