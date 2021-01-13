UrduPoint.com
VP Pence Rejects Invoking 25th Amendment To Oust Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:20 AM

VP Pence rejects invoking 25th Amendment to oust Trump

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :US Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday told House leaders he does not support invoking the 25th Amendment process to remove Donald Trump, all but guaranteeing an imminent impeachment vote against the president.

"With just eight days left in the President's term, you and the Democratic Caucus are demanding that the Cabinet and I invoke the 25th Amendment," Pence wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, referring to the process that would declare Trump unable to fulfill his duties and install Pence as acting president for the remainder of the term.

"I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our nation or consistent with our Constitution," he said, hours before the House was to vote on a measure calling on him to initiate the 25th Amendment process or risk an impeachment vote against Trump.

