Vuelta Leader Roglic Extends Jumbo-Visma Contract

Tue 10th September 2019 | 11:00 PM

Vuelta leader Roglic extends Jumbo-Visma contract

Madrid, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Leader Primoz Roglic was busy on the Vuelta a Espana's second rest day as Jumbo-Visma announced the Slovenian rider had extended his contract until the end of 2023.

"I like the way this team works," the 29-year-old said on Tuesday.

"I entered this team as a relative beginner and I have developed with the help of the team," he added.

The Dutch outfit made the announcement on social media with a video which played on the former ski jumper's versatility.

In it, team CEO Richard Plugge fields video calls from stars in other areas trying to recruit Roglic.

Germany coach Joachim Loew, PSV Eindhoven general manager Toon Gerbrands and Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong try to recruit Roglic to football.

Michael van Gerwen wants Roglic to play darts. Dutch singer Jan Smit asks if he can join his band and Plugge reminds Loew that Roglic is not German.

"Primoz has developed enormously in recent years as a person and as an athlete, just like the team,", said Merijn Zeeman, sporting director of Jumbo-Visma.

Last month, the team announced it had recruited Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin, who won the Giro d'Italia in 2017 but has missed the Tour de France and the Vuelta Cycling this season due to an injury.

