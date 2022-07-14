UrduPoint.com

Vulnerable Pacific Islands Call For 'urgent, Immediate' Action On Climate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Vulnerable Pacific islands call for 'urgent, immediate' action on climate

Suva, Fiji, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Vulnerable Pacific islands demanded "urgent, immediate" global action on climate change Thursday, while stressing a commitment to democracy and the "rules-based" international order in the face of growing Chinese regional influence.

At a key summit in the Fijian capital Suva, island leaders warned time was running out to avoid "worst-case scenarios" that would see their countries -- many teetering just above sea level -- subsumed or rendered uninhabitable by ever-fiercer storms.

"We are at the forefront of the adverse impacts of climate change," the leaders said in a joint 2050 strategy document agreed upon after three days of talks.

"Urgent robust and transformative action" is needed "globally, regionally and nationally," they said.

This Pacific Islands Forum summit is the first to be held in person since the pandemic began, but instead of a warm reunion, the event has been overshadowed by internal divisions and a battle for influence between the United States and China.

On the eve of the summit, Beijing-allied leaders in Kiribati announced they would not attend and resigned from the forum.

The vast Pacific region is smattered with verdant sparsely populated islands but sits along major international shipping routes that make it a crucible for geopolitical rivalry.

- China, US competition - Vice President Kamala Harris used a video address to the forum to announce the United States would be establishing two new embassies in Tonga and Kiribati, appointing a regional envoy and pumping an extra $600 million into the region.

China has made no secret of its ambition to challenge long-standing US primacy in the Pacific, deploying state-backed firms and chequebook diplomacy to build a foothold.

There was widespread alarm earlier this year when China inked a secretive security agreement with Solomon Islands, which critics fear could pave the way to establishing a military base.

Leaders noted the region's security environment was "becoming increasingly crowded" and "positioning by major powers" was taking a toll.

But echoing language often used by Washington, leaders also warned that the "rules-based order for peace and security" was coming under "increasing pressure" and that the "Pacific region is not immune." They also committed to "democratic principles" and "human rights" that fly in the face of China's authoritarian system of government.

On the sidelines of the event, China also suffered another seeming setback, with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare stressing his country would not host a foreign military base.

Establishing such a base would make the Solomons "an enemy" of the Pacific and would "put our country and our people as targets for potential military strikes", Sogavare told broadcaster RNZ Pacific.

The "Solomon Islands government will never allow our country and people to become military targets," he said.

Sogavare made similar assurances when he met with Australia's new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the first time Wednesday.

Sogavare embraced Albanese on the sidelines of the Pacific Islands Forum, telling the Australian leader: "I need a hug".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia China Washington Democracy Suva Tonga Solomon Islands United States Kiribati Event From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

2 hours ago
 SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Fligh ..

SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Flight in August If Testing Goes We ..

10 hours ago
 Mere existence of cross-version not valid ground f ..

Mere existence of cross-version not valid ground for deciding a case: Supreme Co ..

10 hours ago
 EU Needs Joint Arms Procurement to Refill Stocks D ..

EU Needs Joint Arms Procurement to Refill Stocks Drained by Supplies to Ukraine ..

10 hours ago
 UN Chief Says 'Substantive Step' Made in Istanbul ..

UN Chief Says 'Substantive Step' Made in Istanbul to Ensure Ukraine Grain Export ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.