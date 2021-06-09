UrduPoint.com
VW Ex-CEO Charged Over False Statements In 'dieselgate' Scandal

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Berlin, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Berlin prosecutors said Wednesday they have charged Volkswagen's former chief executive Martin Winterkorn with making false statements to a parliamentary committee over the automobile giant's emissions-cheating "Dieselgate" scandal.

"The public prosecutor's office accuses the defendant of giving false testimony on January 19, 2017, as a witness before the 'emissions' investigation committee," they said.

Winterkorn claimed to have learnt about illegal devices installed in VW vehicles to trick emissions tests only in September 2015, when he is believed to already be aware by May that year, they said.

