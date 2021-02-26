UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VW Expects 'significant' Revenue Increase In 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

VW expects 'significant' revenue increase in 2021

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :German auto giant Volkswagen on Friday said it expected to see a "significant" sales increase this year as the industry bounces back from the coronavirus shock.

The 12-brand group also announced a net profit of 8.

8 billion Euros for 2020, a 37-percent plunge on the year before.

VW said it had been badly hit by global lockdowns in the early days of the pandemic, but the damage was mitigated thanks to a swift rebound in the key Chinese market.

Related Topics

China German 2020 Market From Industry Volkswagen Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid watches part of Dubai Stage of ..

1 hour ago

87,263 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been adminis ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure unveils Nati ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

3 hours ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

4 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.