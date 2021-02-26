VW Expects 'significant' Revenue Increase In 2021
Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :German auto giant Volkswagen on Friday said it expected to see a "significant" sales increase this year as the industry bounces back from the coronavirus shock.
The 12-brand group also announced a net profit of 8.
8 billion Euros for 2020, a 37-percent plunge on the year before.
VW said it had been badly hit by global lockdowns in the early days of the pandemic, but the damage was mitigated thanks to a swift rebound in the key Chinese market.