VW says to set up six car battery factories in Europe by 2030

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Germany car giant Volkswagen said Monday it would set up six battery cell factories in Europe by 2030, as it ramps up its shift to e-mobility.

We are "planning to operate six gigafactories on our own and in collaboration with partners," said CEO Herbert Diess of the plants, which the group said would have have a total capacity of 240 Gigawatt hours.