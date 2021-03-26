UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VW Seeks Damages From Ex-CEOs Over Dieselgate Scandal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

VW seeks damages from ex-CEOs over dieselgate scandal

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :German auto giant Volkswagen said Friday it would seek damages from two former CEOs over the "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal.

The company said in a statement it would seek compensation from Martin Winterkorn, ex-chief executive of the group, as well as Rupert Stadler, former head of its Audi division, for "breach of duty" in connection with the affair that has cost it more than 30 billion Euros ($35 billion) in fines, legal costs and compensation.

Related Topics

Scandal German Company From Audi Volkswagen (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

23 minutes ago

PM is expected to reshuffle cabinet next Monday

1 hour ago

Moldova's Parliamentary Majority Approves Declarat ..

2 minutes ago

Olympic Torch Goes Out Second Day in Row During Ja ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai World Cup – A message of peace and love fr ..

1 hour ago

British High Commissioner calls on Law Minister

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.