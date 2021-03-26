VW seeks damages from ex-CEOs over dieselgate scandal

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :German auto giant Volkswagen said Friday it would seek damages from two former CEOs over the "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal.

The company said in a statement it would seek compensation from Martin Winterkorn, ex-chief executive of the group, as well as Rupert Stadler, former head of its Audi division, for "breach of duty" in connection with the affair that has cost it more than 30 billion Euros ($35 billion) in fines, legal costs and compensation.