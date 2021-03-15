VW to set up battery plants, expand charging points in e-car shift

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Germany car giant Volkswagen said Monday it would set up six battery factories and significantly expand charging points in Europe, in a major ramp up of its drive into electric vehicles.

Chief executive Herbert Diess said the group is "planning to operate six gigafactories on our own and in collaboration with partners." The plants, to be set up by 2030, will have a total capacity of 240 Gigawatt hours.

To this end, Volkswagen announced a deal to raise its stake in Swedish battery maker Northvolt, which is currently bulding a gigafactory in the Swedish city of Skelleftea.

VW previously owned 20 percent of Northvolt, but didn't disclose how big its new share would be.

It placed an order worth 14 billion Euros ($17 billion) over the next 10 years from Northvolt while also acquiring from the Swedish battery maker its stake for a factory in Salzgitter, Germany, which would become one of the six upcoming plants announced by VW.

Charging stations will also be significantly expanded in coming years.

"We will multiply the number of fast charging points in Europe by a factor of five over the next four years," said Diess.

Cooperation deals have been agreed with Britain's BP, Spain's Iberdrola and Italy's Enel, VW said.

The charging stations set up in conjunction with partners are aimed at covering a third of European e-mobility demand by 2025.