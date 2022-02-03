UrduPoint.com

W. African Leaders Hold Emergency Summit After Spate Of Coups

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Accra, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :West African leaders hold a key summit on Thursday as a wave of coups buffet a region struggling with poverty and a long history of turbulence.

Emergency talks in the Ghanaian capital Accra were triggered after Burkina Faso on January 24 became the third member of the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to be overtaken by the military in less than two years.

Burkina followed Mali, where a coup in September 2020 was followed by a second in May 2021, and Guinea, where elected president Alpha Conde was ousted last September.

