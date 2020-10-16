UrduPoint.com
W. House Calls Putin Proposal On Nuclear Treaty 'non-starter'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 10:40 PM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The United States on Friday rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to extend the New START nuclear treaty for one year unconditionally, countering that both nations must cap warheads during the period.

"President Putin's response today to extend New START without freezing nuclear warheads is a non-starter," said Robert O'Brien, the national security advisor.

