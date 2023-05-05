W. House says tech giants have 'moral' duty on AI

UrduPoint.com

Washington, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The White House on Thursday told the CEOs of US AI giants that they have a "moral" responsibility to protect society from the potential dangers of artificial intelligence.

Vice President Kamala Harris had summoned the heads of Google, microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic to strategize about the impact of AI, afraid that companies are running blindly into technology that could pose serious harms to society.

Harris told the CEOs, which included Sundar Pichai of Google and Satya Nadella of Microsoft, that they have a "moral" duty to safeguard society from AI's potential dangers.

Companies "must comply with existing laws to protect the American people" as well as "ensure the safety and security of their products," Harris said in a statement after the talks.

US President Joe Biden has urged Congress to pass laws setting stricter limits on the tech sector, but these efforts have little chance of making headway given political divisions.

Harris said that she and Biden, who briefly dropped by the meeting, backed "advancing potential new regulations and supporting new legislation" when it comes to AI.

