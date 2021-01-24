UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

W. Sahara's Polisario Front Attacks Guerguerat Border Area

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 11:00 AM

W. Sahara's Polisario Front attacks Guerguerat border area

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Western Sahara's pro-independence Polisario Front bombarded the Guerguerat buffer zone under Moroccan control in the far south of the desert territory in an overnight attack Rabat described as part of a "propaganda war".

"The Saharawi army launched four rockets in the direction of... Guerguerat," on the border between Morocco and Mauritania, the Saharawi press agency SPS said in a statement Sunday, citing a military leader of the separatist Saharawi forces.

Morocco launched a military operation on November 13 in the buffer zone of Guerguerat, in the extreme south of the former Spanish colony, to drive out a group of Saharawi militants who were blocking a transit route to neighbouring Mauritania.

The SPS statement also reported attacks along the security wall that separates Saharawi fighters from Moroccan forces in the vast desert expanse.

A senior Moroccan official contacted by AFP in Rabat said: "There was harassing fire near the area of Guerguerat, but it did not affect the trunk road, traffic was not disrupted." "It's been part of a cycle of harassment for more than three months," he said.

"There is a desire to create a propaganda war, a media war, on the existence of a war in the Sahara" but "the situation is normal", he said.

Western Sahara is a disputed and divided former Spanish colony, mostly under Morocco's control, where tensions with the Polisario Front have simmered since the 1970s.

In November, Morocco sent troops into a UN-patrolled buffer zone to reopen a key road leading to Mauritania.

The Polisario responded by declaring a 1991 ceasefire null and void, arguing the road had not existed when the truce was signed.

The two sides are reported to have since exchanged regular fire along the demarcation line.

The UN-backed ceasefire deal was meant to lead to a referendum on self-determination.

Morocco has offered autonomy, but maintains the territory is a sovereign part of the kingdom.

UN-led negotiations involving Morocco and the Polisario, with Algeria and Mauritania as observers, have been suspended since March 2019.

The Polisario Front, which fought a war for independence from Morocco from 1975 to 1991, said it was still willing to join UN talks on the territory's future -- but would not lay down its arms.

"In the past, we put all our trust in the international community and definitively ended our armed struggle," senior Polisario security official Sidi Ould Oukal said on Tuesday.

"We have waited 30 years. Thirty years of broken promises, prevarication and untenable waiting."Ould Oukal insisted the group was "open to any mediation".

"But at the same time, we will keep up the armed struggle, based on past experiences," he said.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Militants Army United Nations Road Traffic Rabat Same Independence Lead Algeria Mauritania Morocco March November Border Sunday 2019 Media All From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 24, 2021 in Pakistan

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival Dhow Sailing Race 2 ..

12 hours ago

Leipzig slump to surprise loss at Mainz

11 hours ago

Four young men commit suicide

11 hours ago

Nasir Shah reviews ongoing development schemes

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.