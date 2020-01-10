WADA sends Russia case to Court of Arbitration for Sport

Montreal, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirmed Thursday it has sent its case for the exclusion of Russia from international sporting competitions to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

CAS, the world's highest sport court, must decided whether to confirm the four-year ban WADA imposed on Russia last month or consider Russia's case against the epic sanction.