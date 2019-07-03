UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WADA Targets 298 Athletes In Disgraced Moscow Lab Files

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 01:10 AM

WADA targets 298 athletes in disgraced Moscow lab files

Montreal, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Tuesday that it was "compiling strong evidence" of doping with 298 athletes in the immediate line of fire from files and samples retrieved from Moscow's disgraced former drug-testing laboratory.

Those athletes represent 578 of the 2,262 total samples retrieved in Moscow.

"We are another step closer to bringing to justice those who cheated," said Gunter Younger, director of the investigation unit. "There is still a lot of work left." The data was removed from Moscow for re-testing at a WADA-accredited laboratory outside of Russia.

Providing full WADA access to the Moscow lab's test files was a key condition of Russia's controversial reinstatement last September following a major state-sponsored doping scandal.

WADA said in Tuesday's statement that its Intelligence and Investigations unit has been validating raw data and samples obtained in Russia in January and April and "has begun compiling strong evidence against those who are believed to have cheated".

WADA added that, so far, it had reviewed 150 samples from 43 of those individuals and compiled packages of evidence which have been sent to the relevant governing bodies.

The statement said those bodies have started assessing the evidence "with a view to identifying those cases to take forward as Anti-Doping Rule Violations". It said that, even if federations did not bring forward a case, WADA could.

WADA said it aims to analyse all the priority cases by the end of the year.

While WADA reinstated Russia ahead of the visits of its investigators to Moscow, not all sports bodies have done so. The IAAF, which runs athletics, in June upheld its ban on Russian athletes.

Related Topics

Fire World Scandal Sports Moscow Russia January April June September All From

Recent Stories

UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya

55 minutes ago

IMF's Lagarde 'honored' to be tapped to head Europ ..

35 minutes ago

EU summit deal 'done' on top jobs: Luxembourg Prim ..

35 minutes ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

35 minutes ago

Int'l market to open for Pakistan after signing IM ..

35 minutes ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.