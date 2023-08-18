Open Menu

W.Africa Military Chiefs Prepare Possible Niger Mission

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2023 | 04:40 PM

W.Africa military chiefs prepare possible Niger mission

Accra, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :West African military chiefs held a second day of talks in Ghana on Friday, preparing for a possible armed intervention in Niger after a coup ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has agreed to activate a "standby force" as a last resort to restore democracy in Niger after generals toppled and detained Bazoum last month.

ECOWAS defence chiefs were meeting in the Ghanaian capital Accra to fine tune details of the potential military operation to restore Bazoum if ongoing negotiations with coup leaders fail.

"Let no one be in doubt that if everything else fails the valiant forces of West Africa, both the military and the civilian components, are ready to answer to the call of duty," Abdel-Fatau Musah, an ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs and security, told the meeting on Thursday.

Related Topics

Africa Democracy Fine Accra Ghana Niger

Recent Stories

Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for ..

Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for trial, LHC informed

44 minutes ago
 UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

49 minutes ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire ..

Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire Int’l community: Caretaker ..

59 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minoriti ..

Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minorities in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first m ..

Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first match with Ras Al Khaimah’s E ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to empower young Emirati app dev ..

3 hours ago
 Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 ..

Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 Cricket Coach course

3 hours ago
 U.S. Consul General calls on PCB Management Commit ..

U.S. Consul General calls on PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf

3 hours ago
 Ali Mardan Domki chosen as Balochistan caretaker C ..

Ali Mardan Domki chosen as Balochistan caretaker CM

3 hours ago
 Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnersh ..

Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnership to Flights to and from Mont ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has rel ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has released the data of arrival in c ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous