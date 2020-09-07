W.African bloc in new appeal for 'swift' civilian transition in Mali

Niamey, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The West African regional bloc ECOWAS on Monday issued a new appeal for Mali to make a "swift" transition to civilian rule following a military coup on August 18.

"It is our community's duty to help Malians towards the swift re-establishment of all democratic institutions. The military junta must help us to help Mali," President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, ECOWAS' current chairman, said at the start of a summit.