W.African Bloc In New Appeal For 'swift' Civilian Transition In Mali

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Niamey, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The West African regional bloc ECOWAS on Monday issued a new appeal for Mali to make a "swift" transition to civilian rule following a military coup on August 18.

"It is our community's duty to help Malians towards the swift re-establishment of all democratic institutions. The military junta must help us to help Mali," President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, ECOWAS' current chairman, said at the start of a summit.

