Wagner 'atrocities' give ammunition to Mali militants

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Since the withdrawal of the French army from Mali, Russia's Wagner Group has replaced it as a target of militant propaganda, experts say, with extremists making hay with claims that its mercenaries have committed atrocities against civilians.

Having been pushed towards the exit by the leaders of Mali's 2020 coup, France finally withdrew in August this year more than nine years after its military intervened to stop a militant takeover of the troubled Sahel nation.

The colonels in charge in Bamako have been increasingly turning to Russia, and particularly to Wagner's paramilitaries, according to Western sources.

Bamako denies this, acknowledging only the support of Russian military "instructors".