Wagner Chief Heads Into Belarus Exile, NATO Vows To Protect Allies

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Wagner chief heads into Belarus exile, NATO vows to protect allies

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Belarus welcomed the head of the Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin into exile on Tuesday following an aborted rebellion, as NATO warned it was ready to defend against "Moscow or Minsk".

As the fallout unfolded from Prigozhin's brief mutiny -- widely seen as the biggest threat to Kremlin authority in decades -- Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to shore up his authority by thanking regular troops for averting a civil war.

But as Moscow announced preparations to disarm Wagner fighters, Putin's arch foe, jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, launched a stinging attack on the president in his first comments since the aborted mutiny by the paramilitaries.

"There is no bigger threat to Russia than Putin's regime," Navalny said on social media.

"Putin's regime is so dangerous to the country that even its inevitable demise will create the threat of civil war," he wrote.

In the Hague, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said it was still too early to draw conclusions from the move to Belarus of Prigozhin and, likely, some of his forces, but he vowed that the alliance was ready to defend its members.

"What is absolutely clear is that we have sent a clear message to Moscow and to Minsk that NATO is there to protect every ally and every inch of NATO territory," Stoltenberg said.

