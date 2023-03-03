UrduPoint.com

Wagner Chief Says Ukraine's Bakhmut 'practically Surrounded'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Wagner chief says Ukraine's Bakhmut 'practically surrounded'

Kyiv, Ukraine, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The head of Russian mercenary group Wagner said Friday the group had "practically encircled" Bakhmut, an industrial city in eastern Ukraine that has seen the fiercest fighting of Moscow's invasion.

The Kremlin meanwhile warned the West against providing more arms to Ukraine, as key Kyiv backers President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were set to meet in Washington.

Ukraine has said it will defend "fortress Bakhmut" for as long as possible but this week officials said the situation was becoming increasingly difficult.

Russia is determined to seize Bakhmut -- a now-destroyed city once known for its sparkling wine -- as part of its wider aim of capturing the entire Donetsk region.

"Wagner paramilitary group units have practically surrounded Bakhmut, only one road remains" to be captured, Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video on Telegram.

The stocky 61-year old has regularly been posting about advances of Wagner, his once-shadowy force that has taken centre stage in the fight in eastern Ukraine.

He has said in recent weeks that his fighters have seized three villages north of Bakhmut -- Yagidne, Berkhivka and Paraskoviivka.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington German Road Donetsk

Recent Stories

DEWAâ€™s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent f ..

DEWAâ€™s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent for device that locates geograp ..

15 minutes ago
 ECP gives recommendations to President about elect ..

ECP gives recommendations to President about election date in Punjab

59 minutes ago
 PM takes notice of incident during construction of ..

PM takes notice of incident during construction of Bhara Kahu Bypass Flyover

1 hour ago
 President calls for paying attention towards diffe ..

President calls for paying attention towards differently-abled people

1 hour ago
 Meydan Forum discusses innovation and sustainabili ..

Meydan Forum discusses innovation and sustainability in educational field

2 hours ago
 Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street ..

Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street gains

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.