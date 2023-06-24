Open Menu

Wagner Chief Vows To 'go To The End' To Oust Moscow Top Brass

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Wagner chief vows to 'go to the end' to oust Moscow top brass

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner vowed Saturday to take all necessary steps to topple the country's military leadership in Moscow, saying his forces would "destroy everything" in their way.

"We are going onwards and we will go to the end," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a new audio message after vowing to sideline Russia's military leadership.

He said his forces had entered the southern Russian region of Rostov but did not provide any proof and AFP could not independently verify his claims.

"We will destroy everything that stands in our way," he added.

Prigozhin, who has for months been mired in a feud with the defence ministry, on Friday accused Moscow of targeting his forces with deadly missile strikes and vowed to retaliate.

He urged Russians to join his forces and punish Moscow's military leadership in the most audacious challenge to President Vladimir Putin since the start of the offensive in Ukraine last year.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Rostov Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual ident ..

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual identity

8 hours ago
 FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to Fe ..

FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to February 2024

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of State

9 hours ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

9 hours ago
 Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

9 hours ago
 China calls for end to double standards on counter ..

China calls for end to double standards on counter-terrorism

9 hours ago
NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X ..

NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X-57 Manned Aircraft - Official ..

9 hours ago
 Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering ..

Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF

9 hours ago
 Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global ..

Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global climate response, says COP28 ..

9 hours ago
 Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

9 hours ago
 England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Bea ..

England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Beaumont's century

9 hours ago
 Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescue ..

Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescues

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous