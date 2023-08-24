Open Menu

Wagner Chief Was On Board Crashed Plane: Russian Aviation Agency

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2023

Wagner chief was on board crashed plane: Russian aviation agency

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The head of the Wagner mercenary group, which in June attempted to topple Russia's military leadership, was on board a plane that crashed on Wednesday, Russia's aviation agency Rosaviatsia said.

The crash comes two months after Yevgeny Prigozhin launched a short-lived rebellion -- seen as the biggest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin's authority since he came to power.

Since then uncertainty has surrounded the fate of Wagner and its controversial chief.

Russia's Ministry for Emergency Situations on Wednesday announced the crash of a private plane travelling between Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

According to preliminary information, all 10 people on board died, including three crew members, the ministry said.

Russia's aviation agency later said the Wagner chief was on board.

"According to the airline, the following passengers were on board the Embraer-135 (EBM-135BJ) aircraft:... Prigozhin, Yevgeny," said Rosaviatsia, which also listed Dmitry Utkin, a shadowy figure who managed Wagner's operations and allegedly served in Russia's military intelligence.

Telegram channels linked to Wagner posted footage -- that AFP could not independently confirm -- showing the wreckage of the plane burning in a field.

