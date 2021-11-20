UrduPoint.com

Waikato Overcome Covid Disruption To Claim New Zealand Crown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 03:10 PM

Waikato overcome Covid disruption to claim New Zealand crown

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Two opportunist tries to Bailyn Sullivan sealed a golden homecoming for Waikato when they beat Tasman 23-20 in a cliffhanger New Zealand provincial championship final in Hamilton on Saturday.

In early October, Waikato were forced to make a hasty exit from their home city when a Covid-19 outbreak plunged Hamilton into a lockdown which was only lifted this week.

While on the road for seven weeks, Waikato managed to finish second in the regular season before beating Canterbury in the semi-finals to set up the showdown with Tasman, the 2019 and 2020 champions.

In an evenly matched contest it was two moments of brilliance by Sullivan, cashing in on Tasman errors, that determined the outcome.

Waikato struck first with an early D'Angelo Leuila penalty before the seasoned Tasman unit produced the opening try when scrum-half Louie Chapman sent Regan Ware over in the corner.

When Tasman were again attacking the line a few minutes later, Sullivan snapped up a loose pass and ran 70 metres to score.

Two penalties by Tasman fly-half Mitch Hunt and a second by Leuila had the score locked at 13-13 early in the second half when Tasman, again on attack, saw another pass go astray and again Sullivan snapped it up for a runaway try.

A try to Quinten Strange levelled the score at 20-20 with 15 minutes to play, only for replacement Waikato fly-half Fletcher Smith to break the deadlock in the 71st minute with a handy penalty.

Related Topics

Attack Road Hamilton Turkish Lira October 2019 2020 Gold From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Govt takes different initiatives to control smog: ..

Govt takes different initiatives to control smog: Malik Amin Aslam

1 minute ago
 Saif bin Zayed receives PAM award given to UAE in ..

Saif bin Zayed receives PAM award given to UAE in recognition of its role in pro ..

22 minutes ago
 Khalifa Al Marar participates in 17th edition of M ..

Khalifa Al Marar participates in 17th edition of Manama Dialogue

37 minutes ago
 Five illegal weapon holders held by PHP

Five illegal weapon holders held by PHP

38 minutes ago
 Huge quantity of liquor seized

Huge quantity of liquor seized

38 minutes ago
 Construction of Bahawalpur Arts Council building t ..

Construction of Bahawalpur Arts Council building to start soon

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.