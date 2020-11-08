UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Waiting For This Day': Washington Reacts With Joy To Biden Win

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 01:30 AM

'Waiting for this day': Washington reacts with joy to Biden win

Washington, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Joyous celebrations erupted in Washington on Saturday after Joe Biden was declared winner of the US presidency, as several people poured into the streets of the US capital -- some of them chanting, cheering and singing in front of the White House.

Its occupant, President Donald Trump, was far from the cacophony in the early afternoon, playing golf in neighboring Virginia after tweeting inflammatory and unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud.

That did nothing however to dampen enthusiasm in the city, where drivers honked their horns, residents banged pots and pans, and people hooted and hollered in parks and on hiking trails -- scenes seen in other Democratic-leaning cities across the country, from New York to Los Angeles.

"I'm here to celebrate," said Jack Nugent, a 24-year-old software engineer as he walked to Black Lives Matter Plaza, an area that was the epicenter of recent protests about racial justice, on an usually hot and sunny November day.

"I'm really happy with the outcome. It's been so many years waiting for this day to happen." Many people turned out with their loved ones, friends -- and even pets.

Yannh Djedjro, a 32-year-old who works in software and came to BLM Plaza with his fiancee and baby daughter, said: "I think it's amazing. People are ecstatic, everyone is happy, the people have spoken." Like Washington itself, the crowd was ethnically diverse and included people from a wide range of ages.

It was a moment of catharsis for many who felt marginalized under Trump, with flags from the LGBT community, BLM and others flying.

"I'm Venezuelan but I've been living here for 10 years so it means a lot for me," said Rafael Contreras, 28.

"I think it's a hope for a better future for this country, especially for immigrants who have been feeling for the past four years that they're not welcome and they've been rejected by this country." Yolanda, a 56-year-old Black woman who is receiving disability payments because she's being treated for cancer, added she was ecstatic.

"We won the presidency, that's what brought us out here!" she said.

Music blasted from loudspeakers, and chants included "Thank you Stacey" -- in reference to the voter drive led by Georgia politician Stacey Abrams that may help Biden ultimately win the Republican stronghold.

Many signs meanwhile turned Trump's catchphrase on the hit show "The Apprentice" against him: "Hey Trump...You're Fired!" while the crowd sang a song often used at protests: "Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, good bye." The atmosphere stood in complete contrast to the empty streets and despondency seen four years ago, when the capital overwhelmingly voted for Hillary Clinton -- but she lost to Trump.

In New York, revelers cheered in Manhattan, including hundreds gathered outside Trump Tower. In Los Angeles, drivers blared their horns and people danced in the streets.

- Trump supporters see fraud - While America's big cities celebrated, in other parts of the country, Trump supporters reacted with disbelief and denial, with many repeating the president's unsubstantiated claims of a stolen vote.

At the Maricopa County Elections Department in Phoenix, Arizona, Sharron Morris, a 51-year-old trauma recovery life coach, said: "I want my voice heard, it's wrong to win elections by fraud.

"Winning elections peacefully and honesty is the American way and I believe in that but that is not what is happening here." In Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, some said they still believed the US Supreme Court would overturn the result.

Maria Teresa Chao, an 86-year-old Cuban American, said the election felt like a long baseball game which hadn't yet entered its final inning.

"The Supreme Court is the one that has to decide and is going to hit that home run. The evidence against Biden is overwhelming," she said.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Washington Vote White House Hillary Clinton Trump Los Angeles Havana Manhattan Virginia Phoenix Miami New York Georgia May November Women Cancer From Coach

Recent Stories

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Joe Bi ..

1 hour ago

Thousands protest in Senegal over Mohammed cartoon ..

1 hour ago

Lawyers condemn publication of blasphemous caricat ..

1 hour ago

Leipzig go top in Germany ahead of Bayern, Dortmun ..

1 hour ago

Super-sub Messi scores twice to lead Barca to Beti ..

2 hours ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.