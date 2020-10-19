Wales announces two-week lockdown to stop virus surge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Wales will impose a full "firebreak" lockdown for two weeks from Friday in a bid to reduce soaring coronavirus cases, First Minister Mark Drakeford announced on Monday.

"Unless we act the NHS will not be able to look after the increasing number that are falling ill," he said, referring to the state-run health service.

"We have now reached the difficult decision to introduce a two-week firebreak starting at 6pm on Friday this week."