Wales Beat 14-man Ireland 21-16 In Six Nations

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 02:10 AM

Wales beat 14-man Ireland 21-16 in Six Nations

Cardiff, United Kingdom, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Wales beat an Ireland side that played with 14 men for over an hour 21-16 in a gripping Six Nations contest in Cardiff on Sunday.

Irish flanker Peter O'Mahony was shown a straight red by referee Wayne Barnes after he elbowed Tomos Francis in the head.

Victory nevertheless will be welcome for Wale coach Wayne Pivac who came into the match under immense pressure following a disappointing first year in charge.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

