Wales beat England to win Triple Crown

Cardiff, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Wales beat England 40-24 in a Six Nations international in Cardiff on Saturday to win the Triple Crown.

Victory kept Wales on course for a Grand Slam and all but ended reigning champions' England's hopes of a successful title defence.

England, in a match where French referee Pascal Gauzere controversially allowed two of Wales' four tries to stand, battled back from 17-6 down to 24-24 with 10 minutes left.

But England indiscipline, a long-running problem for Eddie Jones' men, allowed Wales replacement Callum Sheedy to kick three late penalties before Cory Hill's late try rounded off victory.