UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wales Beat England To Win Triple Crown

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 01:10 AM

Wales beat England to win Triple Crown

Cardiff, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Wales beat England 40-24 in a Six Nations international in Cardiff on Saturday to win the Triple Crown.

Victory kept Wales on course for a Grand Slam and all but ended reigning champions' England's hopes of a successful title defence.

England, in a match where French referee Pascal Gauzere controversially allowed two of Wales' four tries to stand, battled back from 17-6 down to 24-24 with 10 minutes left.

But England indiscipline, a long-running problem for Eddie Jones' men, allowed Wales replacement Callum Sheedy to kick three late penalties before Cory Hill's late try rounded off victory.

Related Topics

Cardiff Wales Turkish Lira All From

Recent Stories

Ireland defeat Italy as hosts suffer 30th successi ..

40 minutes ago

Mali's Armed Forces Repel Attack by Terrorists in ..

41 minutes ago

Dist admin organises Balochi night at Alhamra Cult ..

41 minutes ago

Guardiola ranks Man City's record run as one of hi ..

41 minutes ago

Eight-try Clermont thrash hapless Agen in Top 14

42 minutes ago

Federal Customs Authority launches &#039;RasCargo& ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.