UrduPoint.com

Wales Captain Biggar Fit For Springboks Series Decider

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Wales captain Biggar fit for Springboks series decider

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Fly-half Dan Biggar will captain Wales against South Africa in Cape Town on Saturday in the third, series-deciding Test after recovering from a shoulder injury.

He was injured early in the second Test last weekend, which the tourists won 13-12 in Bloemfontein, and had to go off in the second half after the shoulder became painful.

Another doubt, tighthead prop Dillon Lewis, was also included in the starting line-up having overcome an arm injury sustained last weekend.

There is one enforced change to the starting XV with Josh Adams replacing injured Alex Cuthbert on the left wing.

Adams was on the bench in Bloemfontein and his place there is taken by Owen Watkin for a match that offers the Dragons a chance to win a series in South Africa for the first time.

A 78th-minute try by Adams last weekend reduced an earlier nine-point deficit to one and another replacement, Gareth Anscombe, converted from the touchline to snatch victory.

South Africa beat Wales 2-0 in 2002, 2008 and 2014 series and had won all 11 matches between the teams in the republic before failing in Bloemfontein.

Outside centre George North will make his 105th Test appearance to overtake Stephen Jones as the most capped Wales back.

"It is fantastic for George," said New Zealand-born Wales coach Wayne Pivac. "He has worked really hard to come back from a major injury and to break that record is no mean achievement.

"I am looking forward to seeing George out there in Cape Town on Saturday and hope he can have a stormer for us." South Africa, who won the first Test 32-29 in Pretoria, announced 10 changes on Tuesday to the side that started the match in Bloemfontein with captain and flanker Siya Kolisi among those recalled.

Team (15-1) Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar (capt), Kieran Hardy; Taulupe Faletau, Tommy Reffell, Dan Lydiate; Adam Beard, Will Rowlands; Dillon Lewis, Ryan Elias, Gareth ThomasReplacements: Dewi Lake, Wyn Jones, Sam Wainwright, Alun Wyn Jones, Josh Navidi, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Owen WatkinCoach: Wayne Pivac (NZL)

Related Topics

Africa Injured Biggar George Bloemfontein Pretoria Cape Town Dillon Wales Wainwright South Africa Turkish Lira All From Coach Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

NUST, US Embassy open new Lincoln Corner

NUST, US Embassy open new Lincoln Corner

34 minutes ago
 IMF agreement sets stage for bringing country out ..

IMF agreement sets stage for bringing country out of economic difficulties: PM

43 minutes ago
 realme 9 4G’s 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera & First-e ..

Realme 9 4G’s 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera & First-ever HM6 Sensor – The Changin ..

1 hour ago
 Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OP ..

Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Aw ..

2 hours ago
 The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Visio ..

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Vision Camera

2 hours ago
 vivo Y55 — A Budget Smartphone Offering the Best ..

Vivo Y55 — A Budget Smartphone Offering the Best Experience to The Youth

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.