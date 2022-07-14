Wales captain Biggar fit for Springboks series decider

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Fly-half Dan Biggar will captain Wales against South Africa in Cape Town on Saturday in the third, series-deciding Test after recovering from a shoulder injury.

He was injured early in the second Test last weekend, which the tourists won 13-12 in Bloemfontein, and had to go off in the second half after the shoulder became painful.

Another doubt, tighthead prop Dillon Lewis, was also included in the starting line-up having overcome an arm injury sustained last weekend.

There is one enforced change to the starting XV with Josh Adams replacing injured Alex Cuthbert on the left wing.

Adams was on the bench in Bloemfontein and his place there is taken by Owen Watkin for a match that offers the Dragons a chance to win a series in South Africa for the first time.

A 78th-minute try by Adams last weekend reduced an earlier nine-point deficit to one and another replacement, Gareth Anscombe, converted from the touchline to snatch victory.

South Africa beat Wales 2-0 in 2002, 2008 and 2014 series and had won all 11 matches between the teams in the republic before failing in Bloemfontein.

Outside centre George North will make his 105th Test appearance to overtake Stephen Jones as the most capped Wales back.

"It is fantastic for George," said New Zealand-born Wales coach Wayne Pivac. "He has worked really hard to come back from a major injury and to break that record is no mean achievement.

"I am looking forward to seeing George out there in Cape Town on Saturday and hope he can have a stormer for us." South Africa, who won the first Test 32-29 in Pretoria, announced 10 changes on Tuesday to the side that started the match in Bloemfontein with captain and flanker Siya Kolisi among those recalled.

Team (15-1) Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar (capt), Kieran Hardy; Taulupe Faletau, Tommy Reffell, Dan Lydiate; Adam Beard, Will Rowlands; Dillon Lewis, Ryan Elias, Gareth ThomasReplacements: Dewi Lake, Wyn Jones, Sam Wainwright, Alun Wyn Jones, Josh Navidi, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Owen WatkinCoach: Wayne Pivac (NZL)