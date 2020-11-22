Wales end six-Test losing streak with 18-0 win over Georgia

(@FahadShabbir)

Llanelli, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Wales ended their six-Test losing streak with an unimpressive 18-0 win over Georgia in their Autumn Nations Cup match at Llanelli on Saturday.

The hosts scored two tries thanks to the lively Louis Rees-Zammit on his first Test start and scrum-half Rhys Webb, with Callum Sheedy scoring the rest of the points with the boot.

Wales face a far tougher task in the final pool match against unbeaten England next weekend.