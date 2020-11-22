Wales End Six-Test Losing Streak With 18-0 Win Over Georgia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 01:20 AM
Llanelli, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Wales ended their six-Test losing streak with an unimpressive 18-0 win over Georgia in their Autumn Nations Cup match at Llanelli on Saturday.
The hosts scored two tries thanks to the lively Louis Rees-Zammit on his first Test start and scrum-half Rhys Webb, with Callum Sheedy scoring the rest of the points with the boot.
Wales face a far tougher task in the final pool match against unbeaten England next weekend.