Wales End Six-Test Losing Streak With 18-0 Win Over Georgia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 01:20 AM

Wales end six-Test losing streak with 18-0 win over Georgia

Llanelli, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Wales ended their six-Test losing streak with an unimpressive 18-0 win over Georgia in their Autumn Nations Cup match at Llanelli on Saturday.

The hosts scored two tries thanks to the lively Louis Rees-Zammit on his first Test start and scrum-half Rhys Webb, with Callum Sheedy scoring the rest of the points with the boot.

Wales face a far tougher task in the final pool match against unbeaten England next weekend.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

