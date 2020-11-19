UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wales Flatten Finland To Secure Nations League Promotion

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 09:50 AM

Wales flatten Finland to secure Nations League promotion

Cardiff, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Wales did not miss the presence of absent manager Ryan Giggs as goals from Harry Wilson, Daniel James and Kieffer Moore beat 10-man Finland 3-1 in Cardiff to reach the top tier of the Nations League.

The hosts needed just a point to hold off the Finns at the top of Group B4, but were well worthy of all three points to round off an impressive week from Robert Page in caretaker charge.

Giggs mutually agreed with the Football Association of Wales to not take charge of November's three internationals after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend.

The former Manchester United midfielder denies all allegations of assault.

After a 0-0 friendly draw against the USA, Page has overseen back-to-back victories with the Republic of Ireland also beaten 1-0 at the weekend.

Wales will head to Euro 2020 confident of living up to their extraordinary run to the semi-finals four years ago as an impressive young generation again impressed.

A burst by Wilson put Wales in a strong position after just 12 minutes as he was hauled down by Jere Uronen just outside the box and the defender was shown a straight red card.

Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky kept his side in the game, producing one outstanding save from Gareth Bale.

But the Bayer Leverkusen stopper was beaten when Bale picked out Wilson to fire low into the net.

James has struggled to make an impact at Manchester United this season but showed what he is capable of with a blistering strike into the top corner a minute into the second-half.

Page then withdrew Bale with the game seemingly won, but the visitors were given a lifeline when Teemu Pukki's fine control and finish halved the deficit just after the hour mark.

Another spark of James's talent helped restore the hosts' two-goal cushion as the winger got to the by-line and stood up a cross for Moore to head home at the back post.

With 16 points from their six games, Wales are also well-placed to secure one of two playoff places for the best Nations League group winners for the 2022 World Cup should they fail to qualify automatically.

Related Topics

USA Football Fire World Fine Young Cardiff Wales Ireland Finland Euro Manchester United November 2020 Post All From Best Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

Bahrain, Israel agree to operate flights, open emb ..

8 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

8 hours ago

UAE suspends issuance of visit visas, entry permit ..

8 hours ago

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

10 hours ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.