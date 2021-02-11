UrduPoint.com
Wales' Liam Williams Returns As Injured North Misses Scotland Match

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Wales' Liam Williams returns as injured North misses Scotland match

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Wales have recalled Liam Williams for their Six Nations match away to Scotland on Saturday, with injury denying George North the chance to win his 100th Welsh cap at Murrayfield.

Williams missed Wales' opening 21-16 win at home to Ireland last weekend when completing a three-game ban for his red card in Scarlets' Pro14 loss to Cardiff Blues but has now taken the place of the injured Hallam Amos on the wing.

North, himself primarily a wing, had been set for a third successive start at outside centre.

But a scratched eye suffered against Ireland has ruled him out, with North one of five injured players from that starting XV unavailable to coach Wayne Pivac this week.

In the absence of North's fellow centres Johnny Williams and Jonathan Davies, Pivac has opted for a midfield partnership of Nick Tompkins and Owen Watkin.

Meanwhile, New Zealand-born Cardiff Blues centre Willis Halaholo, qualified for Wales through residency and only called into the Six Nations squad on Wednesday, could make his Test debut off the bench.

Flanker Dan Lydiate (knee) and scrum-half Tomos Williams (hamstring) are also missing, with their places taken by Aaron Wainwright and Gareth Davies respectively.

James Botham -- grandson of England cricket great Sir Ian Botham -- joins Halaholo on the bench after the back-row won three caps during Wales' Autumn Nations Cup campaign.

Wales (15-1) Leigh Halfpenny; Louis Rees-Zammit, Owen Watkin, Nick Tompkins, Liam Williams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Aaron Wainwright; Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Adam Beard; Tomas Francis, Ken Owens, Wyn JonesReplacements: Elliot Dee, Rhodri Jones, Leon Brown, Will Rowlands, James Botham, Kieran Hardy, Callum Sheedy, Willis HaloholoCoach: Wayne Pivac (NZL)

