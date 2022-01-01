Wales star Biggar fearful of Six Nations without fans

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Wales star Dan Biggar fears playing the Six Nations behind closed doors could harm the champions' prospects of a successful title defence.

Wales' first home game of the 2022 Championship sees them up against Scotland on February 12 but, under current restrictions issued by the Welsh government, only 50 spectators would be allowed to attend -- a far cry from the more than 74,000 capacity of Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

The guidelines are reviewed weekly but First Minister Mark Drakeford has so far refused to give any assurances that spectators will be allowed to watch Six Nations matches amid concerns over the rising number of cases caused by the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

An 'even' year means Wales are set to play three of their five Six Nations matches at home, with France and Italy scheduled to visit Cardiff in March.

But they risk losing one of the key benefits of playing at their headquarters -- the passionate backing of a large home crowd.