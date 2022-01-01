UrduPoint.com

Wales Star Biggar Fearful Of Six Nations Without Fans

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Wales star Biggar fearful of Six Nations without fans

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Wales star Dan Biggar fears playing the Six Nations behind closed doors could harm the champions' prospects of a successful title defence.

Wales' first home game of the 2022 Championship sees them up against Scotland on February 12 but, under current restrictions issued by the Welsh government, only 50 spectators would be allowed to attend -- a far cry from the more than 74,000 capacity of Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

The guidelines are reviewed weekly but First Minister Mark Drakeford has so far refused to give any assurances that spectators will be allowed to watch Six Nations matches amid concerns over the rising number of cases caused by the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

An 'even' year means Wales are set to play three of their five Six Nations matches at home, with France and Italy scheduled to visit Cardiff in March.

But they risk losing one of the key benefits of playing at their headquarters -- the passionate backing of a large home crowd.

Related Topics

France Visit Biggar Cardiff Wales Italy February March From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Plans to Launch 50-75 Rockets Each Year in ..

Russia Plans to Launch 50-75 Rockets Each Year in Several Years - Space Agency C ..

4 hours ago
 Proposal submitted to expand Hyderabad Municipal C ..

Proposal submitted to expand Hyderabad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction for lo ..

4 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 table

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

4 hours ago
 Shehbaz left with only two options: either to go t ..

Shehbaz left with only two options: either to go to London or jail: Fawad Hussai ..

4 hours ago
 KP Assembly passes law to regularise 3449 employee ..

KP Assembly passes law to regularise 3449 employees

4 hours ago
 People support PM Imran Khan's vision: Farrukh Hab ..

People support PM Imran Khan's vision: Farrukh Habib

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.