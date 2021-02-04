UrduPoint.com
Wales Suspend Adams For Two Six Nations Games Over Virus Breaches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Wales suspend Adams for two Six Nations games over virus breaches

London, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Wales wing Josh Adams has been suspended for the first two matches of the 2021 Six Nations Championship following a breach of coronavirus protocols, the Welsh Rugby Union announced Wednesday.

The infraction took place when Adams attended a gathering with his immediate family present on Sunday, the day after the full Wales squad were released from camp ahead of their Six Nations opener at home to Ireland this weekend.

"We are extremely disappointed with the breach and have acted robustly and swiftly to take all appropriate measures," said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

