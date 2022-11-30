UrduPoint.com

Wales V England World Cup Starting Line-ups

November 30, 2022

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

AlRayyan, Qatar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups in the World Cup Group B match between Wales and England at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium (kick off 1900 GMT): Wales (3-5-2) Danny Ward; Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Daniel James, Ethan Ampadu, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Neco Williams; Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore Coach: Rob Page (WAL) England (4-3-3) Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham; Phil Foden, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG) Referee: Slavko Vincic (SLO)

More Stories From Miscellaneous

