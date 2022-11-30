UrduPoint.com

Wales Will Build For Future After World Cup Exit, Says Page

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Wales will build for future after World Cup exit, says Page

AlRayyan, Qatar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Wales boss Rob Page hailed the "massive achievement" from his side just to get to the World Cup after bowing out with just one point in Qatar.

Page's men were outclassed in a 3-0 defeat to England on Tuesday to end any hope of reaching the last 16 in their first World Cup since 1958.

After reaching the knockout stages of both the last two European Championships, Wales failed to hit those heights in Qatar with ageing stars Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey looking well beyond their best.

"My message is don't be disappointed," Page told the BBC. "We're going to build for the future again now.

Just to get to the World Cup is an unbelievable achievement for that group of players." Bale was forced off at half-time with a hamstring injury and without him Wales' resistence was broken after a goalless first half.

Two goals in two minutes from Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden put England well on course for a last 16 clash with Senegal before Rashford rounded off the scoring.

"I thought first half, we were outstanding. The effort they put in without the ball was exceptional," added Page.

"I won't hear a bad word said about that group of players. They've given everything today."

Related Topics

World Qatar Wales Senegal From Best

Recent Stories

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

7 hours ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused

Court awards life imprisonment to accused

7 hours ago
 Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

7 hours ago
 White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' ..

White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' in March

7 hours ago
 Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup ..

Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup last 16

7 hours ago
 Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White Hou ..

Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White House visit

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.