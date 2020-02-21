Walk held to mark International Mother Language Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :To mark the International Mother Language Day, Punjabi 'Maa Boli' walk was held from Lahore Press Club to Charing Cross, The Mall, here on Friday.

The walk was organized under the aegis of Pakistan Punjabi Adabi board (PPAB), Punjab National Movement and Rawadari Tehreek.

Speaking on this occasion noted progressive poet and writer Baba Najmi said that like other parts of the globe, the World Mother Language Day was being observed in the provincial metropolis to highlight the importance and create awareness of the mother language.

It may be mentioned here that United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) had designated the February 21 as an International Mother Language Day.