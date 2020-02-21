UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Walk Held To Mark International Mother Language Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:10 PM

Walk held to mark International Mother Language Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :To mark the International Mother Language Day, Punjabi 'Maa Boli' walk was held from Lahore Press Club to Charing Cross, The Mall, here on Friday.

The walk was organized under the aegis of Pakistan Punjabi Adabi board (PPAB), Punjab National Movement and Rawadari Tehreek.

Speaking on this occasion noted progressive poet and writer Baba Najmi said that like other parts of the globe, the World Mother Language Day was being observed in the provincial metropolis to highlight the importance and create awareness of the mother language.

It may be mentioned here that United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) had designated the February 21 as an International Mother Language Day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World United Nations Punjab Boli February May From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits two Emirati citizens in A ..

1 minute ago

EU Condemns Dissolution of Major Opposition Party ..

30 seconds ago

Prime Minister optimistic about peace, stability i ..

32 seconds ago

UN Chief Appeals for Additional $500Mln to Meet Ne ..

34 seconds ago

UN Chief Warns of Conflict in Idlib With 'Unpredic ..

5 minutes ago

'Ehsaas' programme to benefit 1.4m people, more in ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.