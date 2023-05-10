UrduPoint.com

Walker Starts For Man City Against Madrid Winger Vinicius

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Walker starts for Man City against Madrid winger Vinicius

Madrid, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola starts with Kyle Walker at right back to combat the pacy threat of Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

The Premier League leaders are without injured defender Nathan Ake at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva return in attack, either side of star striker Erling Haaland.

Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez, who started in City's win over Leeds on Saturday, are on the bench.

Carlo Ancelotti selects the Real Madrid side many expected, with Toni Kroos at the base of midfield ahead of Aurelien Tchouameni, who has not been in good form.

Eduardo Camavinga starts at left-back, while Antonio Rudiger steps in for the suspended Eder Militao.

Rodrygo, who struck two late goals as a substitute last season against City to send Madrid into the final, starts after his Copa del Rey heroics on Saturday.

Starting line-ups: Real Madrid (4-3-3) Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga; Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Luka Modric; Rodrygo, Karim Benzema (capt), Vinicius Junior Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA) Manchester City (4-3-3) Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan (capt); Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP) Referee: Artur Dias (POR)

Related Topics

Injured Attack Santiago David Ita Madrid Leeds Real Madrid Manchester City Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Protests erupt across Pakistan following Imran Kha ..

Protests erupt across Pakistan following Imran Khan’s arrest

27 minutes ago
 IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘le ..

IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘legal’

2 hours ago
 Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan ..

Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest

3 hours ago
 Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private p ..

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private property: Law Minister

5 hours ago
 UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wils ..

UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wilson for another 5 years

5 hours ago
 Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: ..

Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: Maktoum bin Mohammed

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.