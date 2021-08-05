Walker to join NBA Knicks while Oladipo stays with Heat

New York, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Four-time NBA All-Star guard Kemba Walker is heading for the New York Knicks and guard Victor Oladipo will stay with Miami in the latest free agency deals reported on Wednesday.

Walker averaged 19.3 points for the Boston Celtics last season in his 10th NBA campaign but was traded to Oklahoma City in June in a deal that sent Al Horford back to Boston.

Now Walker, 31, will leave the Thunder without ever playing a game for them, with The Athletic and ESPN reporting he plans to sign with the Knicks after finalizing a contract buyout. He was due $73 million over the next two seasons.

While negotiating contracts began Monday, NBA teams cannot sign free agent deals until Friday, leaving no reports of deals confirmable until then.

Oladipo, who underwent surgery on his right quadriceps tendon in May, has agreed to a new deal with Miami after playing only four games for the Heat last season following a trade from Houston, The Athletic and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

Exactly when he might return is unclear.

After helping Boston to the Eastern Conference finals last year, Walker played only 43 games this year due to knee injuries. The Celtics were ousted by Brooklyn in the first round of the playoffs.

Walker would join a Knicks lineup that reportedly will include free agent Evan Fournier, who also played in Boston last season, plus veteran Derrick Rose.

The Thunder will rebuild around guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has reportedly agreed to a contract extension.