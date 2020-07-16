UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Wall Of Silence' Around French Bid To Extradite Briton For 1996 Murder

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

'Wall of silence' around French bid to extradite Briton for 1996 murder

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :French authorities trying to extradite a Briton convicted of the 1996 murder of a French woman have built a "wall of silence" around the case, an Irish court heard Thursday.

Ian Bailey, 63, is resisting extradition to France after a Paris court last year sentenced him to 25 years for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

Plantier, the 39-year-old wife of French film producer Daniel Toscan du Plantier, was found dead outside her isolated holiday home near the seaside village of Schull in southwest Ireland in December 1996.

She was found wearing night clothes and beaten on the head with a concrete block in one of Ireland and France's most notoriously unresolved killings.

Bailey -- who was arrested and questioned but never charged by Irish prosecutors over the case -- watched from the back of the Dublin court on Thursday.

He did not speak during the second day of proceedings as his lawyer David Smyth said there had been a "wall of silence" from French authorities making the extradition bid.

"Why was there such a delay in prosecuting this matter in absentia?" he asked.

"This is entirely unexplained," he added. "This is part of a package of abuse of process." Smyth also criticised the Paris court for considering a statement from a witness who recanted and for allowing evidence about Bailey's mental state from psychologists who never met him.

Meanwhile defence lawyer Ronan Munro questioned France's claim of jurisdiction over an alleged crime by a foreign national in a third-party country.

"If an English man in France... were to take the life of an Irish woman we wouldn't have jurisdiction," he told judge Paul Burns.

Munro said the French prosecution was based on an Irish investigation but that Irish officials had "a ringside view of the investigation and the shenanigans going on" and had declined to charge Bailey.

- 'Fiasco' - The Plantier case has been plagued by issues from the start.

A forensic officer did not reach the scene for 36 hours and the police investigation was described as "thoroughly flawed" by the then Irish director of public prosecutions.

In 2014 Plantier's family denounced the Irish investigation as a "fiasco" and a "denial of justice".

French extradition bids for Bailey were previously struck down by Ireland's supreme court in 2012 and the high court in 2017, with Munro saying French authorities had now "lost the right" to make a third attempt.

He pleaded with the court to "finally let Mr Bailey get on with his life".

"At what point does the wave of arrest warrants become so oppressive and burdensome that there is a breach of your rights?" asked Smyth.

"We say that date has long since passed in the present case." As the hearing began, judge Burns offered the court's condolences to the Plantier family.

"The dry nature of these proceedings should not be taken as an indication anyone has forgotten the tragic background of this matter."The hearing is due to continue on Friday with a decision expected at a later date.

Related Topics

Hearing Dead Murder Supreme Court Police Film And Movies France Wife Paris Dublin Man David Ireland December Women 2017 Family From Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

41 minutes ago

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases climb by 791 to 57,66 ..

1 hour ago

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

3 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

4 hours ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

4 hours ago

American Stevens gets 18-month ban over 'whereabou ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.