UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Closes At Record High After Biden Takes Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 08:50 AM

Wall Street closes at record high after Biden takes office

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Wall Street greeted new US President Joe Biden by climbing even higher on Wednesday, closing at records amid promises of big economic stimulus and relief that the inauguration was uneventful.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.8 percent at 31,188.38, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 2.0 to close at 13,457.25.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 1.4 percent to end at 3,851.85.

Related Topics

Dow Jones

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

7 hours ago

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

8 hours ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

9 hours ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

9 hours ago

Current Account posts surplus of $1.31 bln in firs ..

9 hours ago

Minister of Community Development attends senior E ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.