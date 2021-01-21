Wall Street closes at record high after Biden takes office

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Wall Street greeted new US President Joe Biden by climbing even higher on Wednesday, closing at records amid promises of big economic stimulus and relief that the inauguration was uneventful.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.8 percent at 31,188.38, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 2.0 to close at 13,457.25.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 1.4 percent to end at 3,851.85.